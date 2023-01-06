India will be hosting the ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ on January 12 and 13, where around 120 countries would participate.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a special briefing on Friday that it would be a virtual summit and the theme would be ‘Unity of Voice and Unity of purpose’.

He further informed that two lead sessions would be hosted by the Prime Minister.

The conference, Kwatra said, envisions bringing together nations of the global south and to provide them a platform for sharing their views.

The conference is inspired by India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, Kwatra said.

