INDIA

India to host Voice of Global South Summit on Jan 12-13

NewsWire
0
0

India will be hosting the ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ on January 12 and 13, where around 120 countries would participate.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a special briefing on Friday that it would be a virtual summit and the theme would be ‘Unity of Voice and Unity of purpose’.

He further informed that two lead sessions would be hosted by the Prime Minister.

The conference, Kwatra said, envisions bringing together nations of the global south and to provide them a platform for sharing their views.

The conference is inspired by India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, Kwatra said.

20230106-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid Rajasthan turbulence, Speaker CP Joshi’s silence speaks volumes

    8cr creators in India but 1.5 lakh able to earn; most...

    TN Health Minister assures striking nurses of recruitment

    Timex’s new ‘Given for Generations’ campaign