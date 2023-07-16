INDIA

India to participate in ‘Nomadic Elephant-2023’ joint military exercise in Mongolia

Indian Army contingent comprising of 43 personnel left for Mongolia to participate in military exercise on Sunday.

The primary theme of this military exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain under United Nations mandate.

The Indian contingent will participate in the 15th edition of bilateral joint military exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant-23’. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from 17 to 31 July.

Soldiers of the Mongolian Armed Forces Unit 084 from and Indian Army soldiers from the Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry regiment will participate in the exercise.

The Indian Army contingent reached Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia on 16 July by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft. The Ministry of Defence said that the aim of this exercise is to build positive military relations, exchange best practices, develop inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies.

The scope of this exercise involves Platoon level Field Training Exercise (FTX). During the exercise, Indian and Mongolian troops will engage in various training activities designed to enhance their skills and capabilities.

These activities include endurance training, reflex firing, room intervention, small team tactics and rock craft training. Soldiers from both sides will learn from each other’s operational experience, MoD official added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, India and Mongolia have a shared commitment to regional security and cooperation. Exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant-23’ will be yet another significant milestone in the defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Mongolian Army which will further foster bilateral relations between the two nations.

The joint military exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant’ is an annual training event with Mongolia which is conducted alternatively in Mongolia and India, the last edition was held at Special Forces Training School, Bakloh in October 2019.

