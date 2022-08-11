SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

India to play International Friendlies against Singapore, Vietnam

NewsWire
0
0

The senior men’s Indian football team will be back in action in September, when they play two International friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam.

The Blue Tigers will travel to Vietnam on September 22, and subsequently play Singapore on September 24, and the hosts on September 27, before making the return journey back to India on September 28.

India are currently placed 104th on the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, while their two opponents are placed at 97th (Vietnam) and 159th (Singapore).

Having qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 almost two months back, India, coached by former Croatia international Igor Stimac, will be looking to prepare for the apex continental tournament next year. Speaking on the two matches ahead, Stimac said, “We are happy about the upcoming challenges, and we’re looking forward to maintaining the quality of performances that we have recently dished out.”

The coach further mentioned that efforts are being made to provide the Blue Tigers with a substantial preparatory camp, while he also remains hopeful for a practice match against Kerala Blasters ahead of their departure to Vietnam.

India’s FIFA Friendlies in September:

September 24: India vs Singapore

20220811-150804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Peru beat Paraguay on penalties to reach Copa semifinals

    Hops FC surprise Punjab Heroes in Delhi women’s football

    Asian Cup qualifiers: Confident India look to begin campaign on winning...

    Dortmund’s new arrival Haller doesn’t feel pressure as successor of Haaland