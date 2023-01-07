India will be playing warm-up matches against Australia and Bangladesh ahead of the inaugural edition of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in South Africa from January 14-29.

As per the announcement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams, the matches will begin from January 9 and run for two days ahead of the first match of the tournament on January 14.

India’s first warm-up match is against Australia on January 9 at the Steyn City School from 10am to 12:45pm local time, while their second warm-up fixture is against Bangladesh on January 11 at the St Stithians College at the same timing.

The teams will play warm-up matches across four venues in Gauteng on the two days of the warm-up games – St Stithians College, Steyn City School, Tuks Oval and Hammanskraal Oval. Each team plays two warm-up matches – one on each day – ahead of the main tournament.

Braamfischerville was initially earmarked as one of the venues, but wet outfields caused by persistent inclement weather in the province in the last few weeks, resulted in the matches being moved to Steyn City School.

The inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will see 16 teams compete in 41 matches across four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom. Teams are divided into four groups, top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland. India and South Africa U19 teams will be playing in the opening encounter of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on January 14.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on January 27 at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on January 29.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

Monday, January 9, 2023

10:00 – 12:45: Scotland v United States of America – St Stithians College

India v Australia- Steyn City School

Ireland v Pakistan – Tuks Oval

Indonesia v Zimbabwe – Hammanskraal Oval

13:45 – 16:30: United Arab Emirates v Sri Lanka – St Stithians College

South Africa v Bangladesh – Steyn City School

New Zealand v Rwanda – Tuks Oval

West Indies v England – Hammanskraal Oval

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

10:00 – 12:45: Bangladesh v India – St Stithians College

United States of America v United Arab Emirates – Steyn City School

England v Indonesia – Tuks Oval

Rwanda v Ireland – Hammanskraal Oval

13:45 – 16:30: South Africa v Australia – St Stithians College

Sri Lanka v Scotland – Steyn City School

Zimbabwe v West Indies – Tuks Oval

