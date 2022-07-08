India cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series next month.

The three matches, part of the ICC One-Day Super League and tentatively scheduled for August 18, 20 and 22 respectively are important for the home team as the points from the series will count towards the qualification for next year’s ODI World Cup.

However, these are not as important for India, the hosts of the event, as they had directly qualified for the mega-event taking place in October 2023.

Notably, the six ODIs India are slated to play back-to-back this month, against England and the West Indies, are not part of the ICC One-Day Super League.

“We are absolutely delighted to host India and we look forward to a competitive and memorable series,” a Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) official said on Friday.

As of now, all the matches are to be played at the Harare Sports Club in the capital city and the Indian team is expected to arrive in Harare on August 15, a Cricbuzz report said.

“It’s a big opportunity for the players to play against the Indian players and for the cricketing fraternity in Zimbabwe. It will create a lot of interest amongst the younger generation to take up this game. Overall, the series is very good for Zimbabwe cricket,” said Lalchand Rajput, the former coach of the side, who has now been re-designated as the Technical Director.

On the other hand, Dave Houghton is the head coach of the Craig Ervin-led side.

The tour to Zimbabwe is the first for India in six years. The last time India was there was when MS Dhoni-led side had played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016.

