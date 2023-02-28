SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

India U-17s determined to dish out better fare against Qatar

NewsWire
0
0

The India U-17 Men’s National Team will take on their Qatar counterparts in the second friendly match at the Aspire Academy in Doha on Tuesday.

The Blue Colts will be looking to make a comeback in their second game after they suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of the same rivals on Saturday. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes sounded upbeat on the eve of the game.

“The mood in the camp is great. Yes, we faced defeat in the first game, but the boys are determined to get back in the second match and get a positive result against Qatar. This is the kind of determination one always looks for in the players, and I hope that we can erase our mistakes from the last game and move on,” said Fernandes.

The India U-17s, who are currently preparing for their AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign later this year, saw a level contest in the first half, before conceding two in the second, in their previous game against Qatar.

“If you look at the first half, things were pretty even and we had created plenty of chances throughout the game. that’s always an encouraging sign,” said Fernandes. “We need to concentrate of finishing these chances, and the boys have been working really hard to do so.”

20230228-102003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bundesliga: Obscure poker game around Lewandowski continues

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur, Mumbai lock horns with aim to sharpen semifinal...

    FA Cup third round offers chance to fringe players (preview)

    FIFA World Cup: We respect for Morocco, but will not change...