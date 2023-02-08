The India U-20 Women’s National Team will resume it’s training camp in Chennai from Friday.

The Young Tigresses, after returning from their SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship campaign, will be back in the camp in Chennai, as they prepare for the upcoming AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers next month.

India have been placed in Group F of the qualifiers, which will be played in Vietnam. Apart from the hosts, India are also set to face Singapore and Indonesia.

The 28-member squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi, Anshika, Anjali Munda. Hempriya Seram.

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Kajal, Shilky Devi, Astam Oraon, Shubhangi Singh, Varshika, Gladys Zonunsangi, Th Saneha.

Midfielders: Babina Lisham, Martina Thokchom, Kajol Dsouza, Shailja, Nitu Linda, Tania Kanti, Shelia Loktongbam.

Forwards: Lynda Kom Serto, Sumati Kumari, Anita Kumari, Neha, Sunita Munda, Sonali Soren, Apurna Narzary, Rimpa Haldar, Amisha Baxla.

