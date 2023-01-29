Roger Binny, the BCCI President and member of the 1983 Men’s ODI World Cup winning team, lauded the Shafali Verma-led side for winning the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, after beating England by seven wickets in the final at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the India U-19 Women’s team for their title glory at the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup. The team played with a fearless approach and created history by winning the coveted trophy. This was the inaugural edition of the tournament and our team’s achievement has set a benchmark to inspire the upcoming cricketers in the country,” he said in an official statement.

The BCCI has also announced a cash reward of INR 5 crore for the victorious India U-19 team and members of the support staff led by head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

“The India U-19 Women’s team has done the entire country proud with their stupendous success at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The Shafali Verma-led unit showed tremendous skill and grit to overcome the challenges and blazed their way to glory.”

“The BCCI has always valued age-group cricket and the title triumph is another sign that women’s cricket in India is thriving. This success also highlights the depth of cricketing talent in the country and augurs well as we inch closer to the inaugural edition of the much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) which will further fuel interest in women’s cricket,” said Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI.

Shafali Verma & Co produced a superb bowling performance coupled with some outstanding fielding to bowl out England for just 68. Fast bowler Titas Sadhu, off-spinner Archana Devi and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra were accurate in their line and length and found enough help to pick two wickets each. Shafali, left-arm spinners Mannat Kashyap and Sonam Yadav took a scalp each in a dominating bowling performance.

“The entire nation is proud of this remarkable feat by our young team. My best wishes to the India Under-19 team for their resounding title-winning performance in the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.”

“They have been clinical in their performances throughout the tournament and it is a result of their hard work and perseverance that has helped us get that coveted silverware. We wish them all the best for their bright future,” said Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI.

The fielding, despite a few blips, was athletic with some exceptional catches taken as England never got going with the bat. In chasing 69, on a slow pitch and aiding spinners, India lost Shafali and Shweta Sehrawat in the first four overs.

“I extend my best wishes to the entire India Under-19 Women’s team on their title triumph at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The team and the members of the support staff strived for excellence and this special win is the result of those efforts.”

“The team was relentless and always put up a solid effort with the bat, ball and in the field. The top honour is an outcome of being excellent in all three facets of the game,” said Ashish Shelar, Treasurer, BCCI.

But Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) shared a vital 46-run stand for the third wicket to complete the chase in 14 overs and give India their first-ever World Cup title in women’s cricket.

“I would like to congratulate all the members and support staff of the India Under-19 squad on India’s trophy-winning display at the marquee ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup event. To show such maturity at such a young age and bring home the cup is applause-worthy. The BCCI is proud of this young team who have brought laurels to our country. Well done girls,” concluded Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary, BCCI.

