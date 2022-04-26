INDIA

India, UAE agree to work closely on UNSC agenda

NewsWire
0
0

The first round of India-UAE UN consultations, at the Director General-level, were held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and saw the two nations agree to work together closely on the issues related to UN issues, including the Security Council.

Both sides exchanged views on areas of priority during their ongoing UNSC tenure. In keeping with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, they agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in particular on their shared commitment to reformed multilateralism and counter-terrorism.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary, UN-Political, Prakash Gupta, along with officials from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, while the UAE delegation was led by Ahood Al Zaabi, Director of the United Nations Department of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.

India also congratulated UAE on its successful Presidency of the UNSC in March 2022. Both sides welcomed their convergences and mutual support on multilateral issues.

20220426-211604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K L-G takes ride in Olectra Greentech bus

    Large cache of explosives, IEDs seized in poll-bound Manipur

    I-T Dept detects alleged tax evasion by Omaxe Group

    Protests banned in Bhopal amid spike in Covid-19 cases