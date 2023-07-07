INDIA

India urges UK to take strong action against extremist elements

India is learnt to have urged UK to take strong action against extremist elements threatening Indian diplomats. This issue was raised during talks between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his UK counterpart Tim Barrow.

The issue of posters by pro-Khalistani groups inciting violence against Indian diplomats is said to have been raised by the Indian side during the meeting between Doval and Barrow, sources informed.

Both India and UK agreed to work closely to counter terrorism and terror financing during the meeting, sources said.

India and UK during the meeting, also agreed to deepen mutually beneficial collaboration in critical, emerging technologies, sources said further.

On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that space shouldn’t be given to those advocating violence in the name of freedom of expression.

Such posters threatening Indian diplomats stationed in Canada, UK, US and Australia, surfaced ahead of a “rally” being organised by Khalistani elements in the above-mentioned countries on July 8.

While External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has taken up the matter with the concerned nations, Bagchi said on Thursday that India has taken up with London the issue of threats issued to Indian diplomats.

The MEA spokesperson had said that India has noted comments by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, however, they (UK) would be judged by the action taken on ground.

Cleverly had said that any direct attacks on the Indian high commission in London are completely unacceptable.

He had added that the Indian high commissioner and Indian government have been conveyed that the safety of staff at the Indian high commission is paramount.

