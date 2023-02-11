BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India, US, Brazil to work together for Global Biofuels Alliance

With a view to facilitate cooperation and intensify the use of sustainable biofuels, Brazil, India, and the US, as leading biofuel producers and consumers, will work together during the next few months towards the development of a Global Biofuels Alliance along with other interested countries, an official statement said.

This Alliance will be aimed at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector. It will place emphasis on strengthening markets, facilitating global biofuels trade, development of concrete policy lesson-sharing and provision of technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide. It will also emphasise the already implemented best practices and success cases.

The Alliance shall work in collaboration with and complement the relevant existing regional and international agencies as well as initiatives in the bioenergy, bioeconomy, and energy transition fields more broadly, including the Clean Energy Ministerial Biofuture Platform, the Mission Innovation Bioenergy initiatives, and the Global Bioenergy Partnership (GBEP).

The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India’s G20 Presidency and was announced by Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep S. Puri during India Energy Week 2023.

