India, US forge strong foundation for a peaceful global community: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India and the U.S. are forging a strong foundation for a peaceful and harmonious global community.

Addressing the Indian community during an Indian embassy event in Washington during her ongoing U.S. visit on Saturday, the Finance Minister said that the spirit of togetherness governs India and U.S. relations.

“We celebrate togetherness and this governs India and US relationship. A positive thinking relationship of two democracies, which have their own share of challenges and their own share of internal problems, but we don’t allow them to overwhelm us”, she said.

She further said that the Indian government has resolved several outstanding issues like Citizenship Amendment Act and granted citizenship to Sikh refugees from Afghanistan.

The Finance Minister further noted that with the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, minority communities like Sikhs now have equal rights there.

Both India and the U.S. are building strong foundations for a strong and peaceful as well as harmonious global community, she said.

“That’s where I think, the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the U.S. is very important. You have integrated yourself and you recall with fondness the place of your origin, but you’re part of the U.S. today and building a very dynamic and robust economy,” Sitharaman said.

She expressed hope that the India-U.S. relationship continues to grow.

U.S. commerce secretary Gina Raimondo and several other officials were present on the occasion.

