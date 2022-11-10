Economic relations between India and the US are driven by the common interest of promoting sustainability, emerging technologies, globally resilient supply chains and small businesses, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The Union Minister made the remarks while virtually addressing the India-US CEO Forum which was chaired jointly by Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Goyal said that the forum continues to be an effective platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and also highlighted the significant growth of the India-US economic relations at the forum.

The forum, comprising CEOs from leading Indian and US based companies, is co-chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and James Taiclet, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin.

This dialogue will serve as the framework under which specific recommendations will be charted out during the sixth edition of the India-US CEO Forum, due to be held early next year, official sources said.

CEOs from both sides commended the two governments for implementing transformative reforms and initiatives undertaken to strengthen bilateral cooperation, an official statement said.

The CEOs, under the seven working groups, presented priority areas to create stronger partnerships and boost growth across various critical areas such as entrepreneurship and promoting small businesses, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence, ICT and digital infrastructure and energy, among others.

