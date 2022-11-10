BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India-US ties driven by common interest of promoting sustainability: Piyush Goyal

NewsWire
0
0

Economic relations between India and the US are driven by the common interest of promoting sustainability, emerging technologies, globally resilient supply chains and small businesses, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The Union Minister made the remarks while virtually addressing the India-US CEO Forum which was chaired jointly by Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Goyal said that the forum continues to be an effective platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and also highlighted the significant growth of the India-US economic relations at the forum.

The forum, comprising CEOs from leading Indian and US based companies, is co-chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and James Taiclet, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin.

This dialogue will serve as the framework under which specific recommendations will be charted out during the sixth edition of the India-US CEO Forum, due to be held early next year, official sources said.

CEOs from both sides commended the two governments for implementing transformative reforms and initiatives undertaken to strengthen bilateral cooperation, an official statement said.

The CEOs, under the seven working groups, presented priority areas to create stronger partnerships and boost growth across various critical areas such as entrepreneurship and promoting small businesses, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence, ICT and digital infrastructure and energy, among others.

20221110-113204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now three pvt banks to provide LCs for overseas defence procurement

    UK based Arora family saved their riches before B&M tanked

    T-Works, Mouser partner to boost hardware innovation ecosystem

    India’s benchmark indices shed 3.5% in 2 wks, analysts advise not...