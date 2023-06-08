INDIA

India, US to discuss ways to strengthen strategic partnership during PM Modi’s visit

India and the US will discuss ways to strengthen their strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the country on June 22.

Both the countries will also discuss ways to enhance the strategic technology partnership, specifically focussed on defence, the US press secretary, Karine Jean Pierre said in Washington on Wednesday.

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden will also discuss ways to strengthen the shared commitment towards ensuring a free, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific, she added while addressing the mediapersons.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

He will be the first Indian Prime Minister to address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time during his upcoming official state visit to that country.

