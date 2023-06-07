BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India, US to form monitoring group to review trade cooperation

NewsWire
0
0

India and the US have decided to set up a regular monitoring group which will review progress in deepening cooperation in the bilateral high-tech trade and technology partnership between the two nations.

This was decided during the inaugural meeting of India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue (IUSSTD), which was held in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, while the US delegation was co-led by Alan Estevez, the Under Secretary for Industry and Security, and Victoria Nuland, the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

The dialogue is a key mechanism to take forward the strategic technology and trade collaborations envisaged under the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

IUSSTD focussed on ways in which both governments can facilitate the development and trade of technologies in critical domains such as semiconductors, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence, defence, bio-tech and others.

Both sides reviewed the relevant bilateral export control regulations with the objective of building and diversifying resilient supply chains for these strategic technologies.

They reviewed ongoing cooperation in multilateral export control regimes and agreed to share best practices.

The two sides agreed to enhance awareness among the industry, academia and other stakeholders about the export control regimes through workshops and other activities.

They acknowledged that the dialogue would be instrumental to enabling co-production, co-development and enhanced industrial collaborations in critical technologies.

The co-chairs agreed to continue the dialogue with the objective of strengthening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

20230607-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian economy demonstrates strength & stability, GDP to grow at 6%...

    Battered SoftBank selling Alibaba shares to pocket $34 bn

    Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 PRO launched in India

    Loan fraud: CBI grills ABG Shipyards Chairman Rishi Kamlesh Aggarwal