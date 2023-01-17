INDIA

India welcomes UNSC’s decision to declare Abdul Rehman Makki global terrorist

NewsWire
0
0

India on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the UN Security Council (UNSC) to declare Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist.

“We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council’s ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while responding to media queries.

He further added that threats from terrorism in the region remain high and sanctions by the UNSC are an effective tool to curb such threats.

India will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism, Bagchi said.

The spokesperson informed that Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation.

He said India remained committed to pursuing a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism.

Makki was designated a global terrorist by the UN after China lifted its hold on a joint India-US proposal to blacklist the LeT’s deputy chief, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, after years of efforts by India and its allies.

His listing comes seven months after China, a close ally of Pakistan, had put a hold on a joint proposal by India and the US to designate the head of the political affairs wing of JuD/LeT.

20230117-175803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World War I-vintage bunker found in American College, Madurai

    Coronavirus grounded Indian space sector in first half of 2021

    4 in 10 urban Indians became lonelier amid pandemic: Survey

    Aimed at decongesting Delhi, KMP Expressway in a sorry state