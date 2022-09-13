Lalan Singh, the national president of JD-U, claimed on Tuesday that the country will become ‘BJP-mukt Bharat’ after the 2024 general elections.

His remarks came soon after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted that Daman and Diu has become ‘mukt’ from JD-U, adding that a revolt is expected to take place in JD-U’s Bihar unit as well.

Earlier on Monday, in a big blow to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as many as 15 district panchayat members of JD(U)’s Daman and Diu unit joined the BJP, helping the saffron party storm to power in the Zila Panchayat.

Lalan Singh said: “Don’t worry Sushil Ji, the country will become ‘mukt’ from BJP in 2024. The people of the country will get relief from communalism, price rise, unemployment, and an atmosphere of communal harmony will be established after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

