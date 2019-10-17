India will cross LoC if Pak doesn’t mend its ways: J&K Guv

Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) J&K Governor Satyapal Malik on Monday warned Pakistan that Indian forces would cross the Line of Control if the neighbouring country didn’t mend its ways and stop supporting terror.

“We will destroy the terrorist camps and if Pakistan doesn’t mend its ways, we will cross the Line of Control.

“War is a bad thing, but if Pakistan doesn’t stop terrorism, our response will be stronger than what happened there yesterday,” Malik said in his address at the Police Commemoration Day at Zevan here. He was referring to Sunday’s action by the Indian Army.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday announced that four launch pads across the LoC were destroyed by the Indian Army and six to ten Pakistan soldiers were killed. He said an equal number of terrorists were also killed.

The Indian action came as a retaliation to Pakistan’s ceasefire violation in the Tanghdhar sector in Kupwara in which two soldiers and a civilian were killed.

Malik said Kashmir will see a new dawn after it achieves Union Territory status from November 1.

“Be a partner in building new Kashmir and for taking J&K forward,” he said.

He urged the youth in Kashmir to desist from causing unrest and play a constructive role in building the state.

“I want to ask the boys what they have achieved until now… they must take control of their state and take it forward now,” he said.

