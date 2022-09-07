INDIASCI-TECH

India will have new data laws in next 3-4 months: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

As India prepares to introduce the new data protection bill, Minister of State for IT and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Wednesday that the country will have new rules, regulations and laws rolled out for in the next three-four months, with consideration to all the involved stakeholders and countries.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Tuesday that the government is working on a new Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, and proposed Digital India law to make the online world more accountable.

“Our focus is to build good legislation, rules and framework and build an enabling ecosystem which will ensure India’s success in the coming decade,” said Chandrasekhar.

In his address at a panel discussion on data governance and advanced manufacturing during the USIBC’s ‘India Ideas Summit 2022’, he said that the country’s approach is focused on expanding India’s innovation ecosystem and the internet and technology are going to be big enablers in the continued expansion of our economy.

During the discussion, the minister said that the country has the National Data Governance Framework Policy which addresses the non-personalised data and the anonymous data, among others.

“We also have a comprehensive approach and will enact a new legislative framework that addresses the digital space and acts as a catalyst for the Indian economy by enabling more innovation, more start-ups and at the same time also protecting the citizens of India in terms of safety and trust and accountability,” Chandrasekhar emphasised.

On the data protection side, “we have approached the parliament with a comprehensive framework of laws which includes the Digital Data Protection Law which will address the data protection concerns of the digital economy”, the minister mentioned.

He further said that India’s manufacturing capabilities have strengthened during the Covid-19 landscape and the country aims to build a $300 billion electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26.

The electronics manufacturing, currently at $75 billion, will form an important component of the $1 trillion economy for the country.

“India’s manufacturing capabilities have really strengthened during Covid-19 landscape making us a preferred partner in the supply chains across the world,” said Chandrasekhar.

