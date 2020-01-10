India will make comeback in series vs Oz, believes Ganguly

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the first ODI against Australia as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber. However, former cricketer and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly believes the Virat Kohli-led side will make a roaring comeback and wished luck to the home captain.

“The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker. This Indian team is a strong team, just had a bad day in office. (They) have been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago.. good luck Virat Kohli,” Ganguly tweeted on Wednesday.

Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch’s record opening stand had flattened the Indian attack on Tuesday as the visitors won the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 10 wickets.

Both batsmen scored centuries as Australia chased down a target of 256 without losing a wicket. This was only the second time that India have lost an ODI at home by 10 wickets and the first instance since 2005.

