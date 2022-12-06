BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India will need 1 lakh drone pilots by 2023: Anurag Singh Thakur

NewsWire
0
1

To turn India into a drone skill hub, it will need at least one lakh drone pilots by 2023, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur said on Tuesday.

The Union Minister was here to flag off drone start-up Garuda Aerospace’s Drone Yatra and inaugurate the company’s first Virtual E-Learning platform at Agni College of Technology near here.

Thakur, who is also the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, said Kisan/farmer drone is the beginning of the new age developments in the agricultural sector and this will not only impact farmers but also create employment for various others.

He also recalled how drones were used to deliver farm inputs during the Covid-19 pandemic in Himachal Pradesh.

Garuda Aerospace’s Drone Yatra called ‘Operation 777’ is for educating and demonstrating the efficacy of the drones in agriculture in 777 Indian districts.

Thakur also flew a drone to gain firsthand experience on operation, and handed over 10 drones to young entrepreneurs who have decided to become drone service providers.

“Our Drone Yatra will help farmers understand more about the technology and give them a better perspective on growing crops,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said.

20221206-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US sues Walmart for facilitating money transfer scams worth $197 mn

    South Central Railway zone revives freight loading at Nadikudi

    Geojit gives ‘buy’ call for Bharat Forge

    Garuda Drone to deliver Swiggy grocery parcels in Bengaluru