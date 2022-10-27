Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the Pakistan government is resorting to torture and harassment of people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Addressing the Infantry Day function here, the defence minister said that India is committed to implement the 1994 Parliament resolution about retrieving the part of J&K under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

“Pakistan government is sowing the seeds of hatred in PoJK and time is not far when people there will resort to mass rebellion.

“India is committed to implement the resolution passed in the Parliament about retrieving Kashmir under illegal occupation of Pakistan including Gilgit and Baltistan.

“People of PoJK are being deprived of all basic rights and we are fully aware of it” he said.

October 27 is observed as Infantry Day to commemorate the landing of the Indian army at Srinagar airport this day in 1947.

He said the dream of Sardar Patel will be fulfilled when all refugees of 1947 will get their land and homes back.

The Parliament resolution of February 22, 1994 says that Pakistan must vacate the part of Kashmir under its illegal occupation.

Rajnath Singh said the revocation of Article 370 marked a new beginning in J&K.

“People of J&K have supported the full integration of J&K with the Union of India. J&K and Ladakh UTs are flourishing with every section of the society getting its due rights”, he maintained.

He said in 1947, the Indian army gave a befitting reply to the enemy who tried to play mischief by occupying Kashmir illegally.

“I pay great tribute to the Infantry regiments of the Indian army who offered supreme sacrifice by pushing the invaders back”, the defence minister said.

