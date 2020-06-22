India witnesses upsurge in Covid deaths (Ld)

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) India on Monday witnessed a significant upsurge in the number of daily Covid-19 deaths as it recorded 445 fresh deaths in the past 24 hours, while Goa reported its first death, Maharashtra continued at the top of all tallies.

On Sunday, 306 people had succumbed to the deadly disease and 375 and 336 two days prior to that.

As many as 13,699 people have succumbed to the viral infection till now. Besides this, the country recorded 14,821 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,252,82.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 1,743,87 are currently active cases and 2,371,95 have recovered. The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase.

The recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 percent amongst COVID-19 patients. The number of government labs have increased to 722 and private labs have increased to 259.

The number of samples being tested everyday also continues to grow. In the last 24 hours, the total number of tests done were 1,43,267.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark — 1,320,75 cases, including 6170 deaths.

Delhi took over Tamil Nadu to become the state with second highest cases. The national capital has 59,746 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 59,377 cases. Tamil Nadu has, however, more active cases at 25,866 than Delhi, which has 24,558 cases. The southern state also recorded its highest daily cases, biggest jump at 2,532.

Here onwards, every single death in Delhi has to be reported to the Centre according to new guidelines that also stated new containment and survey rules for the national capital as the pandemic surge in the city refused to reduce.

An 85-year-old man from Morlem village who had tested positive for Covid passed away at a hospital on Monday, recording the first death in the coastal state.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 27,260 cases and 1,663 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (17,731), Rajasthan (14,930), Madhya Pradesh (11,903) and West Bengal (13,945).

The total number of global COVID-19 cases was nearing 9 million, while the deaths have increased to over 467,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

