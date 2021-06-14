The India women’s cricket team, which reached here on Monday and is due to play England women in a one-off Test from June 16, is banking on lessons from India men’s Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

“We have also not played too much of red-ball cricket (like youngsters in our squad). We have played only two matches. This time we got a chance to speak to Rahane also. Because he has lot of experience. He shared his experience with us, like how we should bat. And what kind of approach we should have,” said Harmanpreet while addressing the media.

–IANS

kh/akm