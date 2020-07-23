India won’t accept unilateral attempt by China to change status quo: Govt

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) India on Thursday forcefully reiterated that it will not accept any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

In his weekly briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “India is fully committed to observing and respecting the LAC and that we will not accept any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC.”

The statement comes amid speculation that the talks between India and China are running into a stalemate over the LAC issue in Ladakh.

Recalling his June 26 statement, Srivastava said, “I had noted that the conduct of Chinese forces this year, including the deployment of a large body of troops and changes in behaviour, accompanied by unjustified and untenable claims, has been in complete disregard of all the mutual agreements.”

The spokesperson said, “Respecting and strictly abiding by the LAC is the basis of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Several agreements concluded by India and China since 1993 firmly acknowledge this.”

The two sides, he said, have agreed during the conversation of the Special Representatives to work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.

“Both sides are engaged in discussions through the established diplomatic and military channels to achieve this objective expeditiously,” Srivastava said.

The fourth round of the meeting of the Senior Commanders was held on July 14, where they also discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement.

Another meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is also expected to be scheduled soon, he said.

The maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is the basis of India-China bilateral relationship, the spokesperson said.

“Therefore, it is our expectation that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives,” Srivastava said.

