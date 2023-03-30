INDIA

‘India won’t tolerate foreign intervention’, Anurag Thakur slams Cong tweet ‘thanking’ Germany

NewsWire
0
0

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his tweet thanking Germany for taking note of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, saying “India will not tolerate any foreign intervention”.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur shared a screenshot of Singh’s tweet and wrote: “Disgrace to nation, @INCIndia & @RahulGandhi don’t believe to fight India’s democratic, political and legal battle within country, hence, invite foreign powers to interfere in our internal matter. But New India headed by @narendramodi Ji will not tolerate any foreign intervention.”

Earlier on Thursday, Singh had shared a post and thanked the German Foreign Ministry for remarks on Rahul Gandhi’s sentencing and subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Singh had tweeted: “Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker @rbsw for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of @RahulGandhi.”

Commented for the first time on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson had said, “We have taken note of the verdict, suspension from Parliament, and appeal will show whether verdict stands and suspension has basis. It expects standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to apply in Rahul Gandhi’s case.”

20230330-184803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KCR slams Andhra, Centre over post-bifurcation issues

    ‘Air India in talks for acquiring 500 aircraft’

    Gurugram: Watchman found dead under mysterious circumstances

    Remove all business activities within 500 metres of Taj Mahal: SC