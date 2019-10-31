India yet to hear from Pak on Kartarpur inaugural list

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) With two days to go for the inauguration, Pakistan is yet to get back on the list of 550 pilgrims from India that includes many top VIPs, including former PM Manmohan Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the inaugural on November 9.

According to sources, on the issue of list, Pakistan was to have got back four days back, but as of Wednesday, it has not.

“We are still awaiting their final list to see if there are any changes,” a source said here.

India has still not got the programme from Pakistan on the events being held on their side that day.

