Indiabulls Housing Finance appoints ex-BOI CEO as independent director

The board of Indiabulls Housing Finance has approved the appointment of Dinabandhu Mohapatra as an Independent Director (Additional Director), on the Board of Directors of the Company.

The appointment has been made pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI regulations by the board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors.

Mohapatra has been appointed for a period of three years, with effect from November 23, 2020. The appointment is subject to the approval of the members of the company.

Mohapatra is former MD & CEO, Bank of India and is a seasoned banker, with a career spanning over three decades, during which he held various high level positions, including Executive Director of Canara Bank and Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong and Singapore Centres of Bank of India.

