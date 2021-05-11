India is home to a maximum number of widows and transgenders and we as Indians fondly call them mothers.

This Mother’s Day, India Gate & Tisca’s Table by Tisca Chopra came forward to support Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna’s initiative #FeedIndia with the launch of campaign #IndiaForMothers to benefit Mothers by ensuring maximum number receive rice supply.

They aim to benefit a minimum of 5,000 such families across various parts of the country, majorly in Varanasi, Vrindavan, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. NGO’s Vibha and Global Funds for widows are helping to implement this project on-ground and help reach out to maximum mothers in need.

India Gate also released a small nostalgic video, showing the strong women in different roles of life and wishing them all Happy Mother’s Day during these tough times.

“These are the times when we all need to stand united and fight against this second wave which is stronger. We at Tisca’s table are proud to be a part of the #IndiaForMothers campaign to feed and support our Mothers. I am happy to collaborate with India Gate and Vikas Khanna for this initiative,” shared actress Tisca Chopra.

“This all started with the #FeedIndia initiative last year during the pandemic to support my fellow citizens with rations and other necessities. We were able to touch more than 30 million lives. This year with the second wave, the crisis is bigger. #IndiaForMothers helps us not just reach many mothers, but also encourages the society overall not to neglect them. I extend my gratitude to Tisca for joining forces and India Gate for its continuous support,” said chef Vikas Khanna.

Ayush Gupta, Business Head, India Gate, said, “At India Gate, we deeply associate ourselves with the old Indian values of sharing and caring for society. #IndiaForMothers is our special initiative this Mother’s Day to show our support and celebrate all the strong women in our lives who we address as ‘Maa’, be it our ‘Maasi’ or ‘Nani Maa’ or ‘Badi Maa’.

These are the women who have shaped our lives and it’s time for us to hold their hands in this difficult time and protect them. #IndiaForMothers is our hand folded tribute to all the mothers in need and with Tisca and Vikas joining hands for this, we aim to not just help but sensitise many people towards mothers.”

Transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi said, “I am honoured to associate with India Gate’s initiative #IndiaForMothers to reach out to the Transgender community and feed them in these difficult times. I want to thank Tisca Chopra, India Gate and Vikas Khanna for remembering us in this difficult times and doing their bit for the community.”

It all started with the #FeedIndia initiative by Vikas Khanna in April last year.

Last year, through the #FeedIndia initiative, Barkat became the largest food drive in the world  serving 2 million meals in a day in DelhiNCR.

#FeedIndia served more than 30 million people including vulnerable communities including the differently-abled, transgenders, Victims of sex trafficking, HIV positive people with support from many brands including India Gate. #IndiaForMothers is an initiative by India Gate & Tisca’s Table by Tisca Chopra to support #FeedIndia to feed our mothers.

–IANS

san/arm