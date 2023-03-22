ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Indian actors wish fans on Ugadi, Navratras and Gudi Padwa

Indian actors such as Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit and others have wished a year full of happiness, peace and prosperity and more to their well-wishers on the festival of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and the first day of the Navratras.

The celebrities took to Twitter to extend their good wishes. Gudi Padwa marks the New Year of Hindu luni-solar calendar among Maharashtrians. Ugadi is New Year’s Day according to the Hindu calendar and is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Goa.

Here’s what they have to say:

Jr.NTR: Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi.

Mahesh Babu: Wishing you all a very happy #Ugadi! Let this festive time usher in new hope, prosperity & happiness!

Ram Charan: Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi.

Anupam Kher: Aap sabhi ko, 22 March se shuru hone wale nav varsh Vikram Sawant 2080ki hardik shubhkamnaayein #HappyNewYear #HappyNavratri #Navreh #ChetiChand #Ugadi #GudiPadwa #ChaitraNavratri.

Sunny Deol: A new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring health, happiness & success to you. Have a blessed #GudiPadwa #Navrati #Ugadi #ChetiChand & #RamadanKareem.

Randeep Hooda: Hope the new year has all the colours of happiness and laughter for you and your loved ones! Wishing everyone a happy & blessed #Navrati #GudiPadwa #Ugadi #ChetiChand & #RamadanKareem.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: A single marks for so many new cultural beginnings. Wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy New Year! #IndianNewYear #GudiPadwa #ChaitraNavratri #Ugadi #ChetiChand.

Nani: Wish you all a very happy ugadi #HappyUgadi.

Sai Pallavi: I wish you all a very Happy Ugadi.

