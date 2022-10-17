Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vinay Kumar on Monday met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan and discussed “certain important topics”.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Indian envoy discussed “certain topics which are important for Mizoram”. The official refused to share information whether they discussed the Myanmar refugee issue.

Around 30,500 Myanmarese, including women and children and some lawmakers, have been sheltered in Mizoram since the military junta seized power in the country in February 2021.

In a separate meeting, Indian Ambassador to Slovakia Vanlalhuma also met the Governor on the day and discussed issues relating to the state.

Last week, Australian Senator Dean Smith met the Mizoram Governor told Kambhampati that his government is observing the situation in Myanmar ever since the military coup.

The Governor and the Australian Senator talked about the Myanmar refugee issue and how Mizoram is handling the situation.

Kambhampati had briefed Smith about the number of Myanmar refugees in the state and how the civil society groups are extending help to them on humanitarian grounds.

