Indian-American Bhatia slips to 11th as Atwal misses cut in Puerto Rico

Akshay Bhatia, whose parents are of Indian origin but now settled in the US, slipped in the second round despite 1-under 71 at the Puerto Rico Open.

But he was still in line for a good finish. Bhatia with 66-71 was 7-under and tied 11th.

India’s experienced star, Arjun Atwal missed the cut with rounds of 77-71. His first round was disappointing and was costly.

Rookie American Carson Young carded a 5-under 67 and built a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the Puerto Rico Open.

Young, 28, had three eagles on the first day. He shot 67 in the second to move to 14-under 130 as he bids for his maiden PGA TOUR win.

Another rookie, Nico Echavarria of Colombia, had a 67 and was four shots back along with Paul Haley II (66).

The Puerto Rico Open is held opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The winner gets them into THE PLAYERS Championship, the PGA Championship and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption.

20230304-140603

