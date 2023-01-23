Indian-American Akshay Bhatia was tied second after the first round of the 2023 Great Abaco Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Bhatia, an Indian-American was among the nine players tied second at 3-under, and two shots behind sole leader Colombian Cristobal Del Solar (67).

Starting from the first Bhatia had an up-and-down front nine with three birdies and three bogeys and made the turn in even par. He then eagled Par-4 12th and birdied the 18th to finish 3-under 69.

A week ago Bhatia twice double bogeyed during the week at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, which he was defending. He ended tied fourth this time.

First-year Korn Ferry Tour member Cristobal Del Solar cards a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke lead in his second career Korn Ferry Tour start. He was T-31 last week at 2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

