Indian-American Congressman gets Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award

Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera received the Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award in recognition of his support to high-quality, affordable healthcare in the US.

Bera, the longest-serving Indian-American Representative inCongress, was felicitated during Healthcare Leadership Council Innovation Expo 23 in Washington D.C. last week.

“Honored to receive the Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award… As a doctor, I’m committed to working to ensure that every American has access to high-quality, affordable health care,” Bera wrote on Twitter.

Bera was first elected to represent Sacramento County in November 2012, and since then has served the community for more than two decades as a doctor, first as Sacramento County’s Chief Medical Officer, and then as a Clinical Professor of Medicine at UC Davis, where he taught the next generation of doctors to care for their patients.

As a first generation American, Bera has championed efforts to strengthen investment in global health innovation and fought proposed cuts to vital funds that help fight future pandemics, which won him the 2021 Congressional Champion Award.

He introduced the Healthcare Innovation Act, which gives states the tools to experiment with new ways to get more Americans enrolled in health insurance thus lowering costs for all as more are enrolled.

Bera has also been an unwavering champion for women’s healthcare, and received the Planned Parenthood’s Champions for Women’s Health Award in 2015 for his leadership in advancing access to reproductive healthcare.

