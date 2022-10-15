SPORTSGOLFINDIA

Indian-American golfer Theegala moves to eighth in Japan

NewsWire
0
0

Sahith Theegala was on fire through his first nine holes with seven birdies and no bogeys for a brilliant 7-under score and then had an even par on his second nine.

He had two birdies against a double bogey at Par-4 fourth, where he went into the water. His total of 7-under 63, the best card of the day.

After 71-67 earlier, he is now 9-under 201 and moved to tied-eighth. Theegala is five behind leader Rickie Fowler (66) who is 14-under. Fowler’s earlier rounds were 67-63 and last won more than three years ago.

Keegan Bradley (66) was lying second at 13-under and Andrew Putnam (68), one of the 36-hole leaders, was third at 12-under. Viktor Hovland (64) was fourth and three players Maverick McNealy (64), Cameron Champ (64) and Hayden Buckley (64) were tied for fifth.

Theegala, who has been very excited about being in Japan for his Zozo debut, said, ‘The first 29. Yeah, it was a lot of fun. I made a couple of nice putts early and then I started hitting some shots really close that I didn’t really try to, but we had some good numbers and it’s just one of those days where the numbers are right and I kind of fired at some pins. Even played well on the back (front side of the course) honestly, just hit a couple really loose drives that cost me a couple shots, but yeah, overall really fun day.’

On his stunning 9-under for nine holes, Theegala said, ‘No, I’ve never shot 7-under in nine holes, so no. I definitely felt like I had a couple like I made like a 25-footer on 11 and it felt kind of a bonus. Yeah, I played really well on the front nine (back end of the course). I actually parred, I made like a six-footer for par on the first par 5, so that’s a hole that a ton of people are going to have birdie looks at. So if I’m being really picky, I guess I could have gotten one more there, but no, I played incredibly on that back nine, for sure.’

He added, ‘It’s been so awesome, people have been the best part of being out here. Well, along with the food. I’d say people and food are tied.

‘Yeah, today (round 3) the fans were awesome again. I was playing right behind the lead group on the back, so I think a couple of them stayed behind to kind of cheer my group on.’

20221015-212405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Koreans star for Internationals but team loses to US in Presidents...

    Hitaashee plays bogey free 67 to lead in fourth leg of...

    J&K Open golf: Sandhu, Prasad share lead after first round

    PGTI Players Championship: Shamim Khan, Arjun Sharma rise to top in...