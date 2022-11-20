SPORTSGOLFINDIA

Indian-American golfer Theegala one shot off the leaders at RSM Classic

NewsWire
0
0

Sahith Theegala, who has had an outstanding 2022 could make it even better as he is tied for third and one off the lead at the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of 2022.

The Indian-American Theegala, a big favourite with crowds, who qualified for the 2022 TOUR Championship as a rookie, shot 68 to get to 13-under as Patrick Rodgers (64) and Ben Martin (65) shared the lead at 14-under.

Adam Svensson (62) and Andrew Putnam (69) share the third place with Theegala at 13-under.

Theegala is seeking his first career victory in his 51ststart. Now in 2022-23 season, he two top-10s this season including a T5 at the ZOZO Championship. He already has a two-year exemption after qualifying for this year’s TOUR Championship, after his amazing rookie season.

Theegala, who says he just loves to play chose to tee up one last time in 2022 before taking a break had rounds of 68-63 and followed that up with 68 to get into contention.

Last season he had close shaves with victory at the WM Phoenix Open and Travelers Championship.

Of the two players ahead of Theegala, Patrick Rodgers is also looking for his first win in his 226th start at Sea Island’s Seaside Course in the RSM Classic. Rodgers has been a runner-up three times on TOUR.

Ben Martin, the co-leader with Rodgers has won once at the 2014 Shriners Children’s Open.

Ten players will start The RSM’s final round within two shots of the lead, and many of those players, like Rodgers and Theegala, will be looking for their first win while others, such as Martin and Andrew Putnam, will be looking to win again several years after their maiden title.

20221120-195403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Golfers Lin, Nakajima ready for titanic battle for Asia-Pacific Amateur

    Seher Atwal grabs maiden pro title in 4th leg of women’s...

    WPGT: Seher Atwal wins first title of the season

    Anirban Lahiri bounces back to earn a shot at Valero Texas...