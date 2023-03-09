Indian-American Democrat Kannan Srinivasan announced his candidacy for the 26th District of the Virginia House of Delegates with 20 major endorsements and support of elected officials and residents across the district.

The 26th House District includes the South Riding and Brambleton areas, and stretches from the Dulles Greenway to the southeastern corner of Loudoun County.

“My experience in both the public and private sectors will serve the residents of Loudoun and Virginians across the Commonwealth well,” said Srinivasan, who had previously filed to run for the 27th District.

“I will fight for our public schools, stand up for gun safety, and protect abortion rights,” he said in his campaign announcement.

In 2019, Srinivasan unsuccessfully ran against Republican Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn.

A Loudoun resident for almost 25 years, Srinivasan immigrated from India in 1993, according to his campaign.

As a young man, Srinivasan was hit by a truck and was denied medicaid assistance. He now serves as vice chair of the Virginia State Medicaid Board, and has helped to expand Medicaid to cover more than two million Virginians.

“Kannan Srinivasan has been a public servant for years. I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy for Virginia State Delegate and will do all I can to help him become a member of the Virginia General Assembly,” Loudon County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall said.

Srinivasan served in Loudoun Fiscal Impact Committee, which helped him learn the drivers of Loudoun’s growth and the multitude of needs to support the growth. He currently serves as a Commissioner in Loudoun Economic Development Advisory Commission where his focus is on helping Loudoun diversify its economy.

Born to parents who were school teachers, Srinivasan says he believes in education being the greatest equaliser and the best investment for our community’s future.He completed his Bachelors in Commerce from University of Madras.

