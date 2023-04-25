Sheela Murthy, a prominent Indian-American entrepreneur and immigration lawyer, will be inducted into the Maryland Business Hall of Fame for her leadership skills and entrepreneurial acumen and spirit.

Murthy, founder and president of Murthy Law Firm, will be honoured at the annual Maryland Chamber of Commerce’s Inspire MD event on May 11 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

“This honor is particularly meaningful as I believe in the mission of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and the Maryland Chamber Foundation to support a strong business climate, impacting the quality of life for businesses, individuals and families across our great State and country,” said Murthy.

She also co-founded the nonprofit MurthyNAYAK Foundation, dedicated to implementing socially transformative projects designed to improve the lives of women, children and immigrants — both in India, as well as the US.

“For her incredible leadership, entrepreneurial acumen and spirit, generous contributions through service and philanthropy, and for her passionate work at helping others achieve their dreams, the Maryland Chamber of Commerce is delighted to induct Sheela Murthy into the Maryland Business Hall of Fame,” a Maryland Chamber of Commerce statement read.

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce with 6,800-plus members is the leading voice for business in the state.

Its Inspire MD event gathers Maryland’s leaders, changemakers, entrepreneurs, influencers and professionals for an evening celebrating the people and organisations that make Maryland unique.

India-born Murthy graduated from Stella Maris College in Chennai and the University Law College in Bengaluru, after which she immigrated to the US and enrolled in Harvard Law School.

She began her accomplished career with law firms in New York and Baltimore, eventually working to found Murthy Law Firm, using her passion, experience and knowledge to support individuals and families with achieving their American dream of living and working in the US, the Chamber statement read.

The Murthy Law Firm is recognised as one the world’s premier US immigration law firms with headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland and satellite offices in Seattle, Washington and affiliate offices in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Throughout her storied career, Murthy has been honoured and awarded by Ernst & Young, the Baltimore Business Journal, the Daily Record, SmartCEO magazine, the United Way and numerous others.

20230425-100004