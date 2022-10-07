DIASPORAWORLD

Indian-American man arrested for killing daughter-in-law

NewsWire
0
0

A 74-year-old Indian-American man has been arrested in Fresno, California, for fatally shooting his daughter-in-law last week at a parking lot of a Walmart in San Jose where she worked.

Sital Singh Dosanjh killed Gurpreet Kaur Dosanjh “possibly out of anger over her plans to divorce his son”, the East Bay Times reported citing authorities.

According to the police, just before her murder, a “frightened” Gurpreet Kaur was on the phone with her uncle, telling him that her father-in-law was looking for her.

The victim said she saw him “driving in the lot” in his black Silverado pickup truck, and that he “travelled 150 miles to find her”.

Five hours later after the call, a Walmart co-worker discovered Gurpreet Kaur’s body in the same parking lot, in the same car, suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the spot.

The police said the uncle, who was the last person to hear his niece alive, helped investigators formally identify Sital Dosanjh as the likely suspect.

He told the police that his niece “was in the process of divorcing Sital Dosanjh’s son”, adding that the husband and his father lived in Fresno, while Gurpreet Kaur lived in San Jose, a Mercury News report said.

Sital Dosanjh was arrested at his home in Fresno, the next morning, and a .22-caliber Beretta pistol was seized from his home, according to a police investigative summary accompanying a murder charge filed by Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Sital did not enter a plea and was ordered to return to court on November 14.

Indian-American killings have been on a steep rise in the US with four kidnapped members of a Sikh family, including their eight-month-old infant, found dead in Orchard, California.

The same day, a 20-year-old Purdue University student, Varun Manish Chheda, was brutally killed by his roommate in the dorm room of the university campus.

20221007-081803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A group of 21 students stuck at Chernivtsi, narrate ordeal

    Indian-American judge sentences Pak man to 12 yrs in jail for...

    Indian-American nominated for key Commerce Dept job

    Non-dom status of UK Chancellor’s heiress wife means she could have...