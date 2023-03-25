Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Indian-American Digvijay “Danny” Gaekwad to the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees.

Gaekwad’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate, the Governor’s office announced on Friday.

Baroda-born Gaekwad is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NDS USA, the Founder of Danny G Management, the Founder of Danny Development and Investments, and Owner of DG Hospitality.

He is the immediate past Chair of the Visit Florida Board of Directors and currently serves on the Enterprise Florida and Space Florida Board of Directors.

As the son of a Judge and grandson of a Colonel in the Indian Army, Gaekwad graduated in Political Science from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

A community leader based in Ocala, Florida, Gaekwad arrived in the US with his wife Manisha in 1987 to live the American Dream.

Over the years, his companies have created thousands of jobs in Florida and other parts of the US, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to the economy, a University of Florida release stated.

In 2016, he was recognized by then Florida Governor Rick Scott with the “One Million Jobs” certiicate of appreciation for his contribution “in helping Florida job creators add 1 million jobs between December 2010 and December 2015”.

