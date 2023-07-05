INDIA

Indian-American store clerk fatally shot at in Georgia; 2 teens in custody

NewsWire
0
0

A 36-year-old Indian-American convenience store clerk died on the spot in Georgia after being shot at by two 15-year-olds in what appeared to be a case of armed robbery, police said.

Mandeep Singh, 36, of Rosier Road in Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck twice by gunfire at Wrens Food Mart, located on a highway in Wrens, a city in Jefferson County, Georgia, The Augusta Chronicle newspaper reported.

The Wrens Police Department said that on June 28, at approximately 8:37 p.m. (local time), two suspects entered Wrens Food Mart.

Wrens Police Chief John Maynard told The Chronicle that Singh had been working at the store for less than one month.

“It appeared to be an armed robbery to start with, and at some point shots were fired and the clerk was deceased,” Maynard said.

“They walked in, maybe five seconds was spent looking at a shelf. It was clear what they came to do,” Maynard said, after going through visuals captured by the store security cameras.

He said that the juveniles were not wearing masks or obscuring their faces during the incident, which made it easy for the police to identify them.

“Within four hours we had the first suspect picked up. And in just over eight hours we had both of them in custody. That rarely happens, but I think our citizens are sending a clear message that they are tired of this,” Maynard was cited as saying in The Chronicle.

Due to the age of the offenders, names and photos cannot be released at this time, Wrens Police said.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Singh’s body was being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser page has been set up to help Singh’s family cope with expenses, such as funeral costs and ongoing living expenses.

“This situation was hard on his family members especially his wife and mother as he was their sole support,” the message posted on the GoFundMe page read.

2023070534365

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DHFL scam: Delhi court to hear Wadhawan brothers’ bail pleas on...

    Vivek Agnihotri on Deepika presenting at Oscars: ‘This is the year...

    Delhi HC denies bail to Sisodia, others in excise policy case

    Indian Women’s League: First-timers aim to make a mark in Group...