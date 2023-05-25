DIASPORAWORLD

Indian-American student facing attempted rape charges sentenced to probation

NewsWire
0
0

An Indian-American former Indiana University student facing attemped rape charges, pleaded guilty to criminal confinement and has been sentenced to more than a year of unsupervised probation, a media report said.

Kalp Patel, 22, was arrested in January 2022 for attempting to rape his female residential assistant in his dorm room inside the university’s Bloomington campus.

Patel was also charged with strangulation, sexual battery, battery resulting in injury, resisting law enforcement and minor in possession of alcohol.

All of those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal, the WTHR news channel reported last week.

He was sentenced to 546 days of unsupervised probation, but no jail time.

On January 16, 2022, a female residential assistant who was alerted to Patel’s screaming inside his dorm at Union Street Center Birch Hall, went to check on him.

The residential assistant used a master key to enter the dorm room after knocking on the door and waiting several minutes for a response.

The assistant told the police that she called 911 for an ambulance after she found Patel slumped over his desk.

She further said that he then attacked her all of a sudden and tried to assault her sexually.

According to court documents, Patel got on top of the woman, strangled her, touched her and bit her fingers.

The assistant was able to fight Patel off until Indiana University Police Department officers arrived at the dorm and took him into custody.

He was then taken to Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital, then to the Monroe County Correctional Facility, WTHR reported.

Patel told police during investigation that he took two THC-laced gummy bears at the nearby Campus View Apartments, then went back to his dorm room.

He says he freaked out and felt like he was in a dream trying to “have fun” with the assistant, according to WTHR.

Indiana University said Patel is not allowed to return to the dorm and is banned from the entire Bloomington campus.

20230525-104402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indians in US thrilled with Uncle Joe’s thumbs up for kid-size...

    Indian-American exec pleads guilty to insider trading

    Ex-Brexit leader, GB News slammed for targeting Sikh community

    Stranded Indian students find shelter in Ukraine schools