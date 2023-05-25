An Indian-American former Indiana University student facing attemped rape charges, pleaded guilty to criminal confinement and has been sentenced to more than a year of unsupervised probation, a media report said.

Kalp Patel, 22, was arrested in January 2022 for attempting to rape his female residential assistant in his dorm room inside the university’s Bloomington campus.

Patel was also charged with strangulation, sexual battery, battery resulting in injury, resisting law enforcement and minor in possession of alcohol.

All of those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal, the WTHR news channel reported last week.

He was sentenced to 546 days of unsupervised probation, but no jail time.

On January 16, 2022, a female residential assistant who was alerted to Patel’s screaming inside his dorm at Union Street Center Birch Hall, went to check on him.

The residential assistant used a master key to enter the dorm room after knocking on the door and waiting several minutes for a response.

The assistant told the police that she called 911 for an ambulance after she found Patel slumped over his desk.

She further said that he then attacked her all of a sudden and tried to assault her sexually.

According to court documents, Patel got on top of the woman, strangled her, touched her and bit her fingers.

The assistant was able to fight Patel off until Indiana University Police Department officers arrived at the dorm and took him into custody.

He was then taken to Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital, then to the Monroe County Correctional Facility, WTHR reported.

Patel told police during investigation that he took two THC-laced gummy bears at the nearby Campus View Apartments, then went back to his dorm room.

He says he freaked out and felt like he was in a dream trying to “have fun” with the assistant, according to WTHR.

Indiana University said Patel is not allowed to return to the dorm and is banned from the entire Bloomington campus.

