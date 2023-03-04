Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala moved up 30 places at the midway stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Theegala, who reached right up to the Tour Championship, but is still looking for his first individual win on the PGA Tour, shot 72 in the first round added 70 in the second to be 2-under and tied 20th.

Theegala was tied 20th alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy (73-69), Tom Kim (72-70), Shane Lowry (72-70) and Tony Finau (70-72).

Kurt Kitayama (67-68) chasing his first PGA TOUR victory, Kitayama was at 9-under 135 and he faced the challenge from Jordan Spieth (68-69).

Jon Rahm, the first round leader by two shots, had a rough round for the first time this year. His last five holes had a double bogey, three bogeys and a birdie and he shot 76, his highest card since the 76 he had in the third round of the PGA Championship last May. From being a leader Rahm is now six shots behind Kitayama.

The course was demanding as it was hard and the wind was blowing at around 30 miles an hour.

Cameron Young, the 2022 Open runner-up, was one shot behind till four holes to go and then found a pair of bogeys and on the 18th, he hit a shot from the thick rough into the water for a double bogey and a 73. He was suddenly five behind.

Xander Schauffele shot 70 and was three behind along with Corey Conners, who had the best round of the day at 66.

Justin Thomas logged eight birdies and then finished bogey-bogey in his 67. He was 5-under 139 and tied alongside Patrick Cantlay (71) and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, whose 69 included birdies on his last three holes.

