Indian-American Theegala tied fourth at Farmers as Rahm finishes fifth

Sahith Theegala logged his first Top-5 of 2023 as he closed the Farmers Insurance Open with a final round of 70 at the South course at Torrey Pines.

Theegala had a modest start with finishes of 33rd at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and T-54 at the American Express.

He had four good rounds of 66-72-71-70 for a 9-under 279 total as he finished four shots behind the winner, Max Homa (66). Indian-American Theegala had one birdie on the front nine and on the back he dropped shots on 10-11 and then birdied 12, 14 and 18.

Homa came from five shots off the lead to win by two strokes over Keegan Bradley as Jon Rahm missed winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world. It was the sixth PGA Tour win for Homa and fourth in his home state of California.

Collin Morikawa was third while Theegala tied for fourth with Korean Sungjae Im and Sam Ryder, who was trying for a wire-to-wire win.

Homa took The Genesis Invitational at Riviera in 2021 and has won the Fortinet Championship in Napa in consecutive years.

Homa closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 13-under 275. He made a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 18.

Bradley also shot a 66 on the South Course. Morikawa shot 69 and finished at 10 under. Ryder shot 75, his worst round of the week, and tied for fourth with Theegala (70) and Im (70) at 9-under.

Rahm carded 74, his worst round of the week, and tied for seventh at 8-under with Jason Day (68). Rahm could have become World No. 1 with a win this week.

