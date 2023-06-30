Sony Pictures Television has launched a new division focusing on music development, headed by Palash Ahmed, an Indian American executive who has worked as a music producer before joining the company in 2017, reports ‘Variety’.

The move is intended to leverage the company’s ties to Sony Music Group and the larger music industry.

In this role, Ahmed, who’ll report to SPT’s President, International Production, Wayne Garvie, will be collaborating on music-related projects across SPT’s production groups (US scripted, international production, non-fiction and kids divisions), adds ‘Variety’. Ahmed is a former music producer and entrepreneur.

SPT Chairman Ravi Ahuja made the announcement in an internal note to staff obtained by ‘Variety’.

In the note, explaining the rationale for the creation of the new division under Ahmed’s charge, Ahuja said: “We have seen great success with our partnership with PlayStation Productions in producing TV adaptations from popular game IP, and now we want to apply this same rationale to leveraging our ties to Sony Music and the music industry.

“Like content associated with video game franchises, film and TV content connected to musical artists also comes with a built-in, highly engaged fanbase, and we are excited to begin leaning in to opportunities to develop projects with musical artist connections.”

