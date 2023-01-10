DIASPORAWORLD

Indian among 4 expats killed in Kuwait road accident

An Indian was among four expatriates who died when they were hit by a speeding car on Balajat Street in Kuwait’s Salmiya city, a media report said.

The victims were crossing the street when a car driven by a Kuwaiti citizen hit the four men before skidding and colliding with a concrete barrier on Monday night, the Indians in Kuwait website reported.

The others who died in the incident include an Egyptian, a Jordanian and an African citizen.

Few others who were on the road were also injured in the mishap.

The driver, who suffered fractures, was taken to the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

According to an Indian embassy update, a total of 731 Indians died in Kuwait in 2022, out of which 581 were transported to India and 150 were buried locally.

