Indian Army lauds sacrifices of animal transport warriors

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Indian Army on Saturday observed Animal Transport Remembrance Day to honour the valour, courage and sacrifices of animals in various military campaigns and operations.

Indian Army Service Corps Lieutenant General MKS Yadav, Director General Supplies and Transport and senior colonel commandant paid tributes to the animals and muleteers who laid down their lives for the nation and continue to be a source of immense motivation and inspiration for the force.

Animals and Muleteers of Army Service Corps are an intrinsic part of the Indian Army and have conducted various missions across high mountain ranges and dense jungle terrain and have been instrumental for the success of the armed forces in hostile and harsh conditions.

“The Indian Army has a long history of effectively using animal transport in various military campaigns and operations,” Indian Army stated.

Today, animal transport is still the critical backbone of logistics support to Indian Army at forward border posts under extreme weather and terrain conditions.

To honour valour, courage and sacrifices of animal transport warriors, September 26 is celebrated as “Animal Transport Remembrance Day” every year.

On this very day in the year 1914, the 9th and 30th Mule Corps, part of Indian Expeditionary Force ‘A’, landed at Marseilles, France, thus becoming among the first Supply and Transport Corps troops to be inducted into the First World War.

