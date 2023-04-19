INDIA

Indian Army personnel to learn Chinese in Assam’s Tezpur University

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Army personnel will now learn Chinese language at the Tezpur University in Assam for which an MoU was signed on Wednesday, defence sources said.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said that a course in Chinese language will improve the in-house Mandarin expertise and empower the army personnel to engage with their Chinese counterparts as and when the situation demands.

He said that with improved Chinese language skills, the armymen will be better positioned to convey their points in a much more cogent manner.

It will also help in better exchange of viewpoints and understanding of the Chinese People Liberation Army’s (PLA) version of their activities during various interactions, including commander-level talks, flag meetings, joint exercises and border personnel meetings.

Rawat said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Army and Tezpur University on Wednesday for training the Indian Army personnel in Chinese language. The course will be for a duration of 16 weeks.

Tezpur University was established in 1994 by an act of Parliament as a central university. It is one the pioneers in the northeastern region in teaching foreign languages, including Chinese.

20230419-171404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman fights mobile snatchers in Bihar’s Begusarai

    NGT imposes Rs 36cr fine on contractors for illegal sand mining

    Why states don’t respond?’: SC on plea to declare minorities at...

    Narrow escape for TDP leaders as boat dock in Godavari collapses