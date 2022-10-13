INDIA

Indian Army to conduct one of biggest exercises

NewsWire
0
0

One of the biggest exercises in recent times, offensive formations of the Indian Army are preparing to participate in a military exercise in Western India this month, an official statement said on Thursday.

The exercise is planned to validate newly converted mechanised formations also known as Reorganised Plains Infantry Division, test efficacy of latest induction andA upgrades in weapons and equipment, and also test the enhanced force ratios accrued post rebalancing of forces on the entire Western Front.

Validation of tactical concepts of these formations, especially on canal-based operations and fighting manoeuvre through built-up areas apart from many other latest operational concepts designed to launch a swift punitive blow to the adversary as part of the proactive strategy will be the key features of the exercise, said the Defence Wing in a statement.

The exercise will put into practice the synergy between all arms and services including attack helicopters in a semi-desert terrain.

It is expected to be one of the biggest exercises in recent times. The exercise will be witnessed by the GOC-in-C Western Command and other key officials from the army headquarters.

20221013-110009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T-Hub CEO’s mantra for startups: Reflect, Reassess, Restart

    Bihar reports 13,534 fresh Covid cases

    Mainly dry weather, light rain at isolated places likely in J&K:...

    Kuldeep Sen – Rajasthan Royals’ new pace sensation!