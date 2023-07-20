INDIA

Indian Army to honour Kargil martyrs

The Indian Army will honour martyrs of the Kargil War of 1999 with a series of solemn ceremonies this year, besides a host of competitions and events for the local people.

The primary event will mark the 24th commemoration of the victory at Kargil War Memorial in Dras from July 25 to 26.

The commemoration will be attended by a large number of dignitaries of the Army and civil administration as well as gallantry award winners of the conflict and families of many martyrs.

The commemoration is a meaningful and earnest attempt by the Indian Army to pay solemn tributes to its fallen heroes and to remind the country of sacrifice made by the soldiers to protect the sovereignty of their territory.

“The sterling deeds of those soldiers will be recounted with pride and will inspire future generations of our youth to live up to such exemplary conduct. The heroes of the Kargil war will be remembered for upholding the hallowed traditions of the Indian Army,” an official statement by the Army said.

As a run-up to the event, a large number of competitions and events have been planned for the local population of the area, who supported the operations whole heartedly risking their lives.

A marathon race, painting, archery, cricket and polo matches have been planned till July 23.

This event will culminate on July 24 with a prize distribution ceremony and will be followed by commemorations at Kargil War Memorial on July 25 and 26.

2023072042324

